Rwanda: Tokyo 2020 - Cyclist Moise Mugisha Fails to Impress

It was a bad day for cyclist Moise Mugisha who made his Olympics debut at the Tokyo Olympic Games after he failed to impress at the men's road race on Saturday, July 24, in Tokyo, Japan.

The 24-year-old was among 41 riders who were not able to finish the race after an accident forced him to pull out of the race which brought together 126 riders from 57 countries.

Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz struck gold in the 234km race after using 6 hours 05 mins and 26 secs ahead of Belgian Wout van Aert and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who completed the podium with Silver and Bronze medals respectively.

The latter was favorite to finish top of the race after his triumphant performance that saw him win the 2021 Tour de France champion, his second in a row.

Mugisha is one of five Rwandan representatives at the Tokyo 2020 Games alongside marathoners John Hakizimana and Marthe Yankurije as well as swimming duo Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo.

Agahozo was Team Rwanda's flag-bearer during the colorful Tokyo 2020 Games opening ceremony on Friday, July 23, alongside Hakizimana, who replaced cyclist Moise Mugisha at the last minute as the latter was preparing to compete in the men's road race.

According to the schedule, swimmers Eloi Maniraguha and Alphonsine Agahozo will both compete next in the 50m freestyle on July 30 at Tokyo Aquatic Stadium while Marthe Yankurije, on the same day, will run in the women's 5,000m category race at Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

