South Africa: Going Local in Health Innovation - It Is Time and We Are Ready

opinion

The crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has not only revealed the systemic weaknesses in healthcare infrastructure in many places but also that the developing world remains far too reliant on rich countries to discover, develop, manufacture and supply the rest of us with vaccines and medicines.

According to the World Health Organization, only four countries in Africa have manufacturing capabilities. Although there are pharmaceutical companies in 40 African countries, their work is mostly limited to packaging already manufactured medicines or doing what is known as "fill and finish" work -- formulating active pharmaceutical ingredients for vaccines and filling and packaging vials.

While plans are advanced to expand manufacturing in South Africa, a vibrant, self-sufficient innovative pharmaceutical industry is still a long way off. There is no better time than now -- 16 months into the first global pandemic in more than a century -- to fix this. It will not only benefit Africa, for a thriving, innovative pharmaceutical industry could potentially see the continent supplying medicines and vaccines to the rest of the world and drive local job creation.

Nurture local talent

The first step on this new journey of independence is to nurture local talent. That means training, mentoring and supporting, amongst others, the continent's scientists, doctors and researchers, and encouraging entrepreneurs to invest in the sector.

To build a critical mass of skilled scientists, we need to develop capacity building models based on implementing projects that scale up through sustained world-class excellence. In this regard opportunities for mobilising resources and better coordination at continental level are needed to enhance knowledge and capacity development effectiveness.

As a starting point, it is important to build on existing pockets of excellence that have an established infrastructure, a culture of entrepreneurship and a proven ability to deliver, as well as assemble global networks of research partners and funders and, most critically, leverage funding from both local and international sources.

JUST IN: Biovac, has been appointed to manufacture the #PfizerBioNTech #COVID19 #Vaccine for distribution within the @AfricanUnion, making it the 1st company in Africa to produce an #mrnavaccine.

- Spotlight (@SpotlightNSP) July 21, 2021

For this reason, bottom-up initiatives such as the University of Cape Town's Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D) are vital steps towards creating a critical mass of scientists and developing the capacity to drive and sustain innovative Research and Development (R&D) projects. Amongst many other projects, the centre is currently researching the effect of genetic diversity in African populations on the metabolism of drugs with the aim of developing optimal therapies to improve treatment outcomes in African patients.

Regulatory support

These initiatives, and many others across the continent, need to be supported through regulatory frameworks and systems that enable innovation. African governments must be more willing and open to creating regulatory systems that encourage in-country production of crucial medicines, vaccines as well as require local clinical trial data before granting product approval. The latter, while requiring capacity strengthening, would contribute to an increase in the number of clinical trials happening on the continent for the benefit of Africans. Without government support, it's impossible for innovative R&D to reach its full potential on the continent.

It will also be crucial to stop the "brain drain" that has seen one out of every three skilled medical professionals leave Africa to work elsewhere. That loss of talent. in turn, hampers R&D because, without scientific research, there can be no progress.

We welcome today's announcement of a collaboration between South Africa's Biovac Institute and the global pharmaceutical producer Pfizer as a breakthrough in the protection of African nations against #COVID19. #AfricaResponds

- Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 21, 2021

In the early days of H3D, we struggled to attract appropriately skilled South African applicants to fill positions. Fortunately, that is changing (albeit slowly) as the centre's influence in R&D and local capacity building and mentoring programmes has grown.

The second step is to develop infrastructure and manufacturing capability. To do that, Africa must overcome the third barrier -- funding. The recent announcement by the Mastercard Foundation that it will, in partnership with the Africa Centres for Disease Control (CDC), spend $1.3 billion over the next three years on acquiring vaccines for 50 million people and boost the continent's vaccine manufacturing hopes by developing human capital and laying the groundwork for local production, is a positive step.

Setting up facilities to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients is an expensive business. Addressing that requires strong collaborations between governments, private sector, philanthropists and academic institutions, as has been made clear by the Africa CDC's continued rallying for partnerships to meet this goal. As those collaborations bear fruit so the sector's influence will grow, which in turn will attract more donors and investment.

Governments also have an important role to play by ensuring that policy and the legislative environment foster and enable innovation. That's how you build capacity -- through creating an ecosystem of R&D and expanding it across the continent by scaling up through performance and excellence.

Organic growth

An example of this organic growth is the research by H3D which led an international team in partnership with the Geneva-based non-profit Medicines for Malaria Venture that discovered and developed a small molecule anti-malarial compound, which reached Phase II human clinical trials in African malaria patients. It was the first small molecule anti-malarial compound from a research programme led out of Africa to make it into human clinical trials.

Besides H3D has established technology platforms for integrated drug discovery and several programmes in multiple disease areas while also assembling a global network of research partners and funders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Coronavirus South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was also South African scientists who used genomic sequencing to identify the new and highly infectious B.1.351, or "beta", strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which first appeared in Nelson Mandela Bay in November last year.

Signs of change

The wind is shifting. A proposal put forward at the May 8 meeting of the Africa CDC -- to see vaccine manufacturing centres built in Africa -- has the support of both the United States and the European Union, with EU president Ursula von der Leyen saying the bloc would mobilise the resources needed for this effort.

The recent gains on patent waivers are a necessary step in the right direction. Technical advisers are working around the clock thrashing out the details for these vaccine patent waivers. African governments and agencies like the Africa CDC continue commendably to accelerate regional efforts to secure the resources and funding to bring vaccine manufacturing to home soil.

Going forward in the longer term, Africa must invest in strengthening its health systems and research, so that it does not need to advocate for vaccine equity but innovate through R&D and produce its own vaccines, which can be shared with the rest of the world - following in the footsteps of countries like China and India.

These are the plans Africa urgently needs to make now. The next pandemic may be just around the corner.

*Professor Chibale is the Neville Isdell Chair in African-centric Drug Discovery & Development, and founder and director of H3D, the Drug Discovery and Development Centre at the University of Cape Town.