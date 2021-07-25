Africa: Moya Bids to Become the Super-App of Choice in South Africa and Its Largest Mobile Money Provider

London — There have been few local challengers to the global big tech social platforms. Aiming to become a super app, Moya has made significant progress in South Africa along this road. Russell Southwood talked to Datafree CEO Gour Lentell about what's cooking.

There are three parts to Datafree's business, two main parts - the overall Moya platform and the newly added payments service MoyaPayD - and a "sub-part", the sale of its reverse billing software as a B2B SaaS service.

The biggest part of the proposition for the platform is in the name: users don't have to pay for data and it offers features that Lentell has consciously modeled on other super-app platforms like WeChat. These features include: Discover, its data free content; unlimited texts and voice calling; the payment service and group chat.

When we last spoke almost exactly two years ago, there 800,000 active users in South Africa who used the app at least once a month. Of these, 500,000 were daily active users. Currently there approaching 5 million active users in South Africa, of which 2 million make daily use of the platform.

The most popular content on Discover, which gets around 2 million daily users, is football scores, live updates and news. The most popular cluster of news services from Arena Holdings (which includes the Sunday Times, Business Day and the Financial Mail) gets 800,00 daily users, although most others get around 0.5 million. Weather updates get 700,000 users.

Although MoyaPayD was launched only two and half weeks ago, there were 535,000 people who pre-registered before the launch. It has taken a little time for users to understand how it works and to see it as trustworthy.

"We've had a marketing programme in Soweto to seed it into hubs of use. We're marketing it to what we see as the main potential users: small businesses; tradespeople and enterprises... the challenge for people is getting paid while doing 'the daily hustle'. Payment is the friction part." He points to the high cost of banking in South Africa that means many low-income customers minimize their use of services and transactions.

It will shortly be adding a web API that will allow merchants to take payments for a standard merchant fee of 1%. It is also offering Moya Team Paid so that companies can pay their staff:"The security business in South Africa employs around 20-30,000 people. You can make payments to a group of employees for R1.25." It also overcomes the difficulty that non-South African workers are not able to get a bank account because they lack a South African ID.

On making payments, users can send small amounts for as little as R0.1 cent. They can also get a prepaid Mastercard tied to any card that has no cost for transactions:"We want to be the largest mobile money platform in South Africa. The market is wide open. No-one's cracked it."

So what's his target for success?:"The benchmark is WhatsApp's 25 million active users in South Africa. By the end of 2023, we'd like to have 15-20 million active users."

In Brief

Egypt: Telecom Egypt has rolled out its 4G voice calls service with VoLTE technology in the Egyptian telecom market. The launch was possible with the collaboration of Ericsson, as well as Nokia and Huawei on other networks. This provides customers with a high quality of voice calls and allow them to make calls and use data services via 4G technology at the same time.

Zambia: The government-owned telecom service provider, Zamtel, has collaborated with Mastercard that will allow Zamtel Mobile Money customers to make safe and seamless digital payments on the Mastercard network including international e-commerce transactions. The customer will obtain a physical Mastercard debit card linked to Zamtel Mobile Money wallet.

Tanzania: The Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has issued an approval in principle to Cellulant Corporation to operate as a Payment Solution Service Provider in Tanzania having satisfied all the necessary requirements. Payment Solution Service Providers make up the underlying e-Payment infrastructure in Tanzania. Banks, Online Merchants, payment processors, merchants, state governments, and consumers connect to PSSPs to meet their digital payment needs. This approval makes Cellulant one of the top Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSP) in Tanzania endorsed by the BOT to provide digital payments solutions across the nation.

Nigeria: Rack Centre, a leading carrier neutral data centre colocation provider in West Africa, has announced the completion of the doubling of its IT load capacity to 1.5 MW at its Lagos campus, further serving cloud providers, content providers, and enterprise customers with additional 600 square metres of data centre white space.

South Sudan: MTN South Sudan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Quebec-based vendor NuRAN Wireless for the deployment of a number of network-as-a-service (NaaS) rural cell sites. The two parties intend to install a minimum of 250 rural networking sites in South Sudan within the next 24 months - subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement within four months of the MoU being signed. The vendor notes that the sites will be deployed under a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) revenue-sharing model.

Ethiopia: Orange Group has submitted an expression of interest (EoI) to participate in the ongoing partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom, Reuters reports.

Gabon Telecom (Moov Africa), the country's largest mobile network operator (MNO) by subscribers, has announced a XAF10 billion (USD18 million) network investment programme intended to achieve nationwide 3G and 4G coverage, reports Gabon Review.

Nigeria: Plentywaka partners Autochek to facilitate vehicle inspection, maintenance. As part of its continued efforts to revolutionize the public transportation sector, Nigeria's premier Bus-hailing firm, Plentywaka has sealed a partnership deal with Autochek Africa to facilitate vehicle inspection, financing and maintenance for its vehicle partners.

Google has announced the names of 22 media innovators set to receive $2.1 million in funding through the second Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey. In South Africa, Olduvai Pty., an online-only publisher, developed Scrolla.Africa, a data-light platform that makes news available to millions of people in southern Africa, who would otherwise be unable to afford data costs. The applicants' innovations addressed issues ranging from audience development to virtual reality storytelling and recipients were able to clearly demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).