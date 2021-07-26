Nigeria: BBN Season 6 Housemates - Meet the Boss Ladies

25 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Precious Chukwudi

It is day 2 of the Big Brother Naija Season 6, codenamed, Shine Ya Eye, double launch weekend and time to welcome the female housemates.

Just 24 hours into the show, the unveiling is on its second day and like they say, girls run the world.

Angel was the first female housemate, she claims to be very bossy, adorned with 11 tattoos, Angel watch word is "says what you give is what you get."

The second housemate was Peace, 26 years old Rivers born ex TV presenter.

Peace says we should look out for her "peaceful side". She has a simple strategy for BbNaija; have fun, stay in the game and win in the end.

Jackie B was the third female housemate, the 29-year-old single mother, says she is going to the house to "explore and have fun". she claims to be a flirt, her strategy is to stay 10 steps ahead of her fellow housemates.

Tega was the fourth female housemate. She promises to give the housemates "anyhow they want it."

Tega also said she has found the perfect balance between being calm and being hot-headed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X