Nigeria: Esther Emerges Winner of the Voice Nigeria 3

The Voice Nigeria
Esther wins The Voice Nigeria.
25 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

The graceful contestant, Esther Benyeago, has emerged the winner of the third edition of The Voice Nigeria.

Esther, who always displayed her faith, braved the odds and emerged in the top three along with the energetic Kpee and suave Eaziee before being announced the winner of the ultimate music show by the host, Nancy Isime.

She goes home with N10million and a recording contract among other prizes.

One of the favourites, Naomi Mac fell out astonishingly and did not make the top three. Many would remember the mother of one of her electric performances.

The Voice Nigeria 3 provided the viewers for the months that the music show lasted, a unique platform to showcase talents.

The music contest was sponsored by the First Bank, Airtel and Baba Ijebu. The coaches Waje, Yemi Alade, Darey and Falz provided a unique mix and emotion-laden music show as they commended and moulded the talents to greatness.

Earlier Dapo and Kitay who made the fop six could not go further.

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Esther Benyeogo Wins Season 3 Of The Voice Nigeria
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X