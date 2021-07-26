Rwanda/Morocco: APR FC to Hold Training Camp in Morocco

APR FC will hold a training camp in Morocco in a bid to prepare for the CAF Champions League.

The army side will represent the country in the elite football competition after winning the 2020/21 Championship unbeaten.

The champions are expected to start the camp on August 15 in Morocco. The first qualifying CAF Champions League round will be played between 12 and 19 September 2021.

Last year, APR FC were eliminated from the qualifiers when they lost to Kenya's Gor Mahia FC 4-3 in two matches (2-1, 1-3).

APR out of Cecafa cup

Meanwhile, the champions have decided not to participate in the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from August 1 to 15 2021.

APR FC Vice President Brig Gen Firmin Bayingana said that they opted not to take part in the tournament due to COVID-19 prevention measures and that the team had not yet started training.

The CECAFA Kagame Cup was last played in Rwanda in 2019 and the army side were eliminated by AS Maniema of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the quarterfinal stage.

Withdrawal of APR FC from CECAFA means that the remaining teams that will play in the tournament are Express and KCCA (Uganda), Young Africans & Azam FC (Tanzania), Tusker FC (Kenya), Le Messager Ngozi FC (Burundi), Atlabara FC (Sudan) 'South), KMKM SC (Zanzibar) and Big Bullets (Malawi).

The tournament, which brings together teams from 12 countries in the East and Central African Region, has been sponsored by President Paul Kagame since 2002, with a $ 60,000 donation prize money that is given to the top three teams.