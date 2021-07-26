Nigeria: Gridlock On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, As Travellers Return From Sallah Break

25 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bose Adelaja

Road users plying Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, on Sunday, experienced heavy traffic gridlock inbound Lagos State, occasioned by travellers entering the axis after the Sallah celebrations.

It was learnt that the traffic gridlock was heightened by the ongoing construction activities on the expressway.

The traffic snarl as gathered, was heavier at Lotto, Aseese, Ibafo and their environs as a number of man hours were lost on the road.

Despite the joint efforts by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, the Nigeria Police, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), and sister agencies, the traffic gridlock was said to have stretched to neighbouring towns at press time.

Also, the traffic snarl on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway had its resultant effects on Sagamu/Ikorodu Road as there was influx of vehicles into the axis.

Following the gridlock, TRACE has issued a travel advisory urging road users to use alternative routes.

TRACE Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi, urged those in a hurry to use alternative routes like Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway and other routes. He said, "Inbound Lagos is experiencing serious traffic presently due to the high influx into Lagos (most of which are returning from Salah break) and construction activities at lotto, therefore motorists are advised to be patient as the traffic is moving slowly.

"Anybody in a hurry can make use of other alternative routes such as Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, Ijebu-Ode /Epe Road and Sagamu/Ogijo/Ikorodu Road.

"Journey mercies "

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X