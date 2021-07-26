Kenya: Sports Journalists Ready for World Athletics Under-20 Champs

Nairobi — As the World Under-20 Championships draws nearer, up to 100 local and international journalists are expected to cover the event.

The event, which is being held in Nairobi for the first time, will take place between August 17-22 and Kenya is expected to defend the title won in 2018 in Tampere, Finland.

According to the World Under-20 Championships media, broadcast and communication director, Alex Kobia, the accreditation process is ongoing.

"We are getting closer to the global event and all the preparations are almost complete. We are collaborating with the Sports journalists association of Kenya (SJAK) to ensure accreditation of journalists is fair and above board because there are limited slots for local media," said Kobia during a two-day training for journalists in Naivasha, Nakuru county over the weekend.

He also revealed that the broadcasters' accreditation is ongoing and journalists from various media houses should apply before the process is closed.

Kobia also revealed that more training shall be done in the Mombasa and Nairobi regions as one way of bringing up to speed the journalists who will be handling the global event.

"Naivasha training was just a start but we shall roll out more training especially to journalists from the coastal and Nairobi regions as one way of making them aware of what to expect next month when we hold the championships," he said.

He also explained to the journalists the protocols and guidelines that need to be followed to gain accreditation. He called on the sports writers to grab the opportunity and get more exposure in covering international assignments.

"World Athletics are the ones in charge of electronic media while accreditation for the print and photographers is being handled locally," he added.

He encouraged journalists to remain professional while discharging their duties, saying it was a chance for them to market their country. He said it is only through good reporting of events that the country can be given more international events.

Kobia said the media tribune is complete while the media centre and the mixed zone will be put up soon.