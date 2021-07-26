Kenya: KCB Thrash Kariobangi Sharks to Move to Within a Point of Leaders Tusker

25 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Thika — KCB thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 3-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to within a point of BetKing Premier League leaders Tusker FC, enhancing their title credentials.

With the brewers having dropped points in their 1-1 draw with Mathare United last Tuesday, onus was on KCB to squeeze the gap and they did so with an assured performance.

Samwel Mwangi broke the deadlock in the fifth minute before quickfire second half goals from Baraka Badi and Mike Oduor's brilliant strike earned them maximum points in Thika.

-More to follow

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X