Kenya: KCSE Candidates to Know Their University Placement Mid August

Nairobi — The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement (KUCCPS) Service is on Monday set to embark on the final exercise of University placement for the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates after the revision window closed on Friday.

The agency's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Agnes Mercy Wahome said on Sunday the candidates who applied for placement to local universities and colleges will know their fate by mid-August following the conclusion of the revision of choices on July 23, 2021.

"We are keen on concluding the process and releasing the outcome to all applicants by mid-August, 2021," she said.

The application and revision of choices that was in its third and final round was scheduled to close on July 17, 2021, but KUCCPS granted a week's extension to mobilize more applicants and ensure no eligible candidate was left behind.

A total of 4,359 candidates took advantage of the extension and revised their degree choices.

In total, over 90 % of all candidates who qualified for degree courses applied.

Since May 24, 2021, KUCCPS has been rallying all the 2020 KCSE examination candidates to apply for placement to universities and colleges for sponsorship in artisan, certificate, diploma or degree courses of their choice.

The agency also targeted secondary school graduates with any mean grade from the year 2000 to 2020 for placement and government sponsorship to TVET institutions.

In the 2020 KCSE examination, 142,540 Kenyan citizens obtained the minimum university entry grade of C plus or above and qualified for government sponsorship to university.

At the end of the first revision on June 11, out of the 142,540 candidates who qualified for degree courses, 131,833 (92.5 percent) had applied for their preferred courses in universities and TVET colleges.

The online application system was reopened on June 22, 2021 to give time to those who had missed their degree choices or did not submit applications.