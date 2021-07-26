Kenya: Wazito Shovel More Soil Into Mathare's Relegation Grave as Vihiga Pick Vital Win

25 July 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Thika — Mathare United's relegation nightmare grew bigger on Sunday after suffering a 2-1 loss at the hands of Wazito FC on a day that fellow strugglers Vihiga United picked up a 2-0 win over Western Stima in Nakuru.

Sunday's results mean Vihiga have opened up a five point gap away from bottom side Mathare with seven rounds of matches left.

In Thika, after a good first half where they had most of the chances, Mathare were undone by a quick brace scored within two minutes by Vincent Oburu who had come off the bench in the second half.

The struggling Mathare had most of the chances in the opening half but poor finishing as well as astute goalkeeping from Peter Odhiambo kept Wazito in the game.

In the 17th minute, Mathare had a golden chance presented to them when a poor pass at the back landed on John Mwangi. However, the forward took too much time with the ball with only the keeper at his mercy, allowing Maurice Ojwang to race back and tackle him as he prepared to pull the trigger.

In the 25th minute, defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng almost scored a worldie. Mathare won a freekick from deep in their own half and Ochieng picked the ball quick. Citing keeper Odhiambo off his line he went for goal but the custodian tracked back and tipped the ball behind for a corner.

Mathare kept pushing Wazito in their own half and they had another chance in the 32nd minute off a set piece. Kennedy Ochieng stood behind the ball, curled it beyond the wall but keeper Odhiambo parried the ball away.

The keeper made another brilliant save 10 minutes later from another set piece, this time Cheche stepping up from 25 yards. Once again, a full stretched Odhiambo kept Wazito in the game.

The home side could have sneaked in a goal at the stroke of halftime but Okello made a good save with his feet, stretching out to tap away a shot from Kevin Kimani who was left isolated on the right.

But, the game turned on its head in the second half with the introduction of Oburu for Whyvonne Isuza. The left footed forward scored the opener just nine minutes after coming on, heading the ball beyond David Okello from Levin Odhiambo's cross.

Just two minutes later, the forward completed his brace with a low volley inside the box after Kimani's freekick was defended to his path.

But, Mathare kept the fight to try get something off the game and two minutes after going down, they halved the deficit. Cheche scored in similar fashion to Oburu's second goal, volleying the ball home after Danson Kago headed down Norman Ogolla's cross from the right.

The slum boys were motivated by the goal and pushed Wazito in search of an equalizer. They came close in the 77th minute when Ochieng's cross from the right found an unmarked Chris Oduor at the backpost, but the substitute's connection was over.

They came very close with four minutes left, keeper Odhiambo making a great save to push the ball onto the bar from James Kinyanjui's header.

Despite concerted efforts, Mathare's fight came to nothing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X