Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Kenyans to Embrace Peace Ahead of 2022 Polls

Nairobi — Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi wrapped up his two-day tour of Nyandarua County on Sunday with a call to Kenyans to embrace peace as the country heads to the 2022 General Election.

Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia played host to Mudavadi who was on a charm offensive in the region to popularize his 2022 presidential bid.

Mudavadi said the country should not be subjected to the events of 2007 elections where many Kenyans were killed, maimed and thousands others displaced following the post-election violence that followed.

He said no Kenyan should be victimized for exercising his democratic right to elect a leader of their choice.

"The events of 2007 post-election violence are very fresh in our minds. We know what led to what happened and that is why I am asking Kenyans to embrace peace at all cost. We should not allow anyone to intimidate us to voting their way. Kenya belongs to us all," he said.

Addressing the faithful at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Milangine, Apostolic Faith Church in Njabini and roadside rallies, Mudavadi stressed that no blood should be shed again because of politics.

"We need a peaceful transition from President Uhuru Kenyatta's government to Musalia Mudavadi's administration. I promise Kenyans that my agenda for this country is peace and a working economy that will guarantee wealthy for all," he said.

Mudavadi who has been making in-roads in the vote-rich central region in recent days said he envisages to have an economy that works for all, noting that life has become expensive for many Kenyansnd criticised Deputy President William Ruto who is also eying the top job.

"Corruption has been the hallmark of this administration and made life very expensive. Now someone is telling you that he will fix an economy that he has rundown for the last eight years," he said.

Mudavadi pointed out that he was the first to raise the red flag on the failing economy and later offered reasonable advice that improved the economy when he was a Finance Minister during former President the late Daniel Moi's regime.

"Everyone including those who were in government are now talking of how they will revive the economy, the same economy they have blundered," he said.

During tour, Mudavadi urged the people of Nyandarua to support his campaign message of building an economy that works for all and not subjecting Kenyans to a culture of handouts.

"We want to build an economy that works for all and see to it that Kenyans are not overtaxed. This can only be achieved through a peaceful nation," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ANC leader said Kenyans are highly taxed at the moment and promised that his administration will work towards lowering the taxes and ensure people have money in their pockets.

The Nyandarua visit follows similar tours of Nakuru and Nyeri counties. Mudavadi had also previously held a meeting Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Governor Kimemia embraced Mudavadi's presidency, assuring him that the people of Nyandarua and Central Kenya region will support a candidate who will help revive the dwindling economy of the region.

"We care more about our economy, especially our Agriculture sector and looking at those interested in the presidency, we already know who that person is. Kenyans need a leader who embraces peace, has no controversy and is keen to unite all people and Mudavadi fits in that description," he said.