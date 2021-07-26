Nigeria: Jos Residents Groan Over Ban On Motorcycles, Tricycles

26 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — Residents of Jos North and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State are groaning over a ban on motorcycles and tricycles, saying the order has affected their lifestyles.

On July 15, the Plateau State Police Command announced a total ban on motorcycles and restricted movement of tricycles within Jos Metropolis and Bukuru, stating that henceforth, tricycles should not operate when it is 7.pm.

According to the police, the ban became necessary following incidences of robbery, snatching and kidnapping using tricycles, especially during the night.

Our correspondent reports that people, especially those who do not have vehicles, now close their businesses and other activities before their normal times to enable them get transportation before the banning hours.

Bashir Shafa, a resident of Jos, expressed dissatisfaction with the development, saying the ban had made things difficult.

He said, "Although the security cited insecurity as a reason for the ban, but we have really suffered in the last two days because we trekked a lot. I managed to visit Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Wednesday, but it was not funny for me to return home."

Jabir Musa, another resident, lamented that, "The ban has really affected our movement. We are experiencing a new life. We thought it was a ban on motorcycles, but to our surprise, even tricycles were asked not operate after 7.pm.

