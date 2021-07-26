Somalia: Secretary Austin - US Strikes in Somalia Result of Mogadishu's 'Increased Op Tempo' Against Al-Shabab

Omar Abdisalan/AMISOM Photo/Flickr
A delegate from Somaliland votes during the electoral process to choose Somaliland's representatives to the Upper House of the Federal Parliament in Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 8, 2017.
24 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Carla Babb

Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Saturday that U.S. airstrikes targeting al-Shabab in Somalia over the past few days were undertaken because Somali forces are intensifying their offensive against the al-Qaida-affiliated terror group.

"Most recently what's happened is our partner forces have increased their op[erational] tempo, and they have been pushing back on al-Shabab in a more significant way," Austin told reporters traveling with him to Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

"The result of that is some engagements that were fairly intense, and we conducted those strikes to support our partner forces," he added.

U.S. Africa Command targeted al-Shabab with two airstrikes on July 20 and July 23, following a nearly six-month hiatus that began when President Joe Biden took office.

The Somali military has been embroiled in a fierce struggle on the ground with al-Shabab in Galmudug state, the region targeted in both U.S. strikes.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told VOA and other reporters traveling aboard a U.S. military aircraft Friday that U.S. troops were not on the ground with Somali forces during the strikes but were conducting a remote advise-and-assist mission.

Further information was not provided because of "operational security."

The U.S. military carried out 63 airstrikes against al-Shabab in 2019 and 53 airstrikes last year.

Another seven airstrikes were launched in the first 2½ weeks of 2021, before former U.S. President Donald Trump left office.

U.S. officials explained the slowdown by citing a Biden administration review of the military's airstrike policy. Senior Somali officials concerned with the lack of strikes had warned it would allow al-Shabab "to come out of hiding."

Late last month, Africa Command's commander, General Stephen Townsend, told a virtual defense forum that the spread of terrorism across Africa "has continued relatively unabated," singling out al-Shabab as a major concern.

"We see threats in Somalia to regional stability," he said. "We even see threats there to the U.S. homeland."

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Somali Elections Postponed, No New Date Set
How Much Influence Will Clans Have On Somali Elections?
Somalia Sets Presidential Vote for October 2021
Somali Presidential Hopeful Says It's Time for Women to Lead
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X