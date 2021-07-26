South Africa: Schools to Reopen On Monday While Motshekga Highlights the Toll of Extended Closures On Learning

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Sunday evening that schools would reopen on Monday, 26 July. Primary school learners are set to return to daily classes from 2 August, but the loss of valuable teaching time since 2020 has had a devastating effect on the sector.

After school holidays were hastily brought forward amid the third wave of Covid-19 and lockdown Level 4, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced on Saturday it was going ahead with plans to reopen schools on Monday, 26 July.

Minister Angie Motshekga said school management teams and support staff had already gone back to work on Thursday, 22 July, to prepare for the return of learners and teachers.

The announcement was made contingent on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday evening, during which he confirmed that schools would indeed resume on Monday when South Africa shifts to Adjusted Alert Level 3.

Grades R to 7 will resume daily school attendance from 2 August as per directions gazetted by the department on 15 July.

"Based on the information obtained from provinces, schools are ready to continue to work within the established Covid-19 health protocols," said Motshekga.

Extended school closures have taken their toll on the basic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X