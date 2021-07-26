South Africa: Schools to Reopen On Monday While Motshekga Highlights the Toll of Extended Closures On Learning

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed on Sunday evening that schools would reopen on Monday, 26 July. Primary school learners are set to return to daily classes from 2 August, but the loss of valuable teaching time since 2020 has had a devastating effect on the sector.

After school holidays were hastily brought forward amid the third wave of Covid-19 and lockdown Level 4, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced on Saturday it was going ahead with plans to reopen schools on Monday, 26 July.

Minister Angie Motshekga said school management teams and support staff had already gone back to work on Thursday, 22 July, to prepare for the return of learners and teachers.

The announcement was made contingent on President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Sunday evening, during which he confirmed that schools would indeed resume on Monday when South Africa shifts to Adjusted Alert Level 3.

Grades R to 7 will resume daily school attendance from 2 August as per directions gazetted by the department on 15 July.

"Based on the information obtained from provinces, schools are ready to continue to work within the established Covid-19 health protocols," said Motshekga.

Extended school closures have taken their toll on the basic...