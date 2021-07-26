South Africa: R350 Grant Brought Back - and Lockdown Restrictions Eased to Alert Level 3

25 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the government was bringing back the R350 relief of social distress grant and extending it to unemployed child caregivers who previously did not qualify. It was one of several measures announced to relieve social distress and help businesses affected by recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He also announced that schools are reopening from Monday, as will bottle stores, taverns and bars.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday, 25 June that his government will bring back the R350 relief of social distress grant and expand its reach to child caregivers. The grants will be available until March 2022.

His announcement came as lockdown restrictions were eased to Level 3.

This also meant that schools can reopen, as can bottle stores, bars and taverns.

Gathering with restricted numbers and physical distancing, including religious, political and social gatherings, will be permitted under adjusted Lockdown Level 3.

Ramaphosa also announced that registration and vaccination for the age group between 18 and 34 will open by September.

The reinstated R350 grant was one of several measures announced by the president to address hardship caused by recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng and Alert Level...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X