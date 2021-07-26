South Africa: R350 Grant Brought Back - and Lockdown Restrictions Eased to Alert Level 3

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday night that the government was bringing back the R350 relief of social distress grant and extending it to unemployed child caregivers who previously did not qualify. It was one of several measures announced to relieve social distress and help businesses affected by recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. He also announced that schools are reopening from Monday, as will bottle stores, taverns and bars.

His announcement came as lockdown restrictions were eased to Level 3.

This also meant that schools can reopen, as can bottle stores, bars and taverns.

Gathering with restricted numbers and physical distancing, including religious, political and social gatherings, will be permitted under adjusted Lockdown Level 3.

Ramaphosa also announced that registration and vaccination for the age group between 18 and 34 will open by September.

