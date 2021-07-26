South Africa: Integrated Law Enforcement On High Alert Amidst Possible Threat to Transport Services in Cape Town

press release

Cape Town — Law enforcement agencies under the auspices of the ProvJoints( Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence and Structure) are bracing for a coordinated response to potential violent attacks that may arise as a result of the closure of a taxi route and taxi ranks on Monday, 26 July 2021 in Bellville and Mbekweni.

The closure of route B97 between Mbekweni and Bellville as well as that of identified taxi ranks was announced by Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, Mr Daylin Mitchell on Friday, 23 July 2021 following shooting incidents that saw taxi operators and commuters injured and some dead. Commuters in Cape Town were left stranded in the past week as the attacks and threats resulted in the suspension of major public transport services.

In anticipation of planned or spontaneous attacks and threats, the Western Cape ProvJoints has embarked on a series of operational planning meetings to counter any illicit activity.

The City of Cape Town's security and security metro police, law enforcement and traffic services are on standby to be deployed strategically as force multipliers at identified hotspots. The SAPS visible policing contingent will also be on the ground at taxi hubs, highways and major routes. Detectives will also be on hand to investigate cases opened.

Meanwhile intelligence operatives have been hard at work for some time trying to deal with the threat at hand. In addition, the recently-deployed SANDF members will be deployed in high risk areas to augment police deployments. Where necessary air support will be summoned.

Road users are urged to demonstrate patience and understanding in the event of road closures, diversions and detours as a result of law enforcement actions. All of the operational activities to be embarked upon will be in the interest of safety for all.

Commuters, road users and members of the public who witness criminal acts or become victims themselves are urged to report all illicit activity to the number 021 466 0011. The number is located at the SAPS Command Centre for a swift and coordinated response.

A stern warning is issued to those who intent on causing disruptions to transport services in and around Cape Town to reconsider their plans as the integrated forces will not hesitate to take decisive action. Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with harshly.

People can also report threats and attacks to the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact the City of Cape Town's 021 4887700 number.

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape