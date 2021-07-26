Kenya: Malkia Strikers Face Fan-Less Hosts in Tokyo Olympics Opener

Tokyo — It's not easy to face the hosts in the opening match of any competition, but Malkia Strikers hope this can play to their advantage when they take on Japan in their opening Pool 'A' match of the women's volleyball tournament at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday.

The match serves off at 7.40pm Japan Standard Time (1.40pm Kenyan time) and the Kenyan team will be banking on the fact that the hosts won't enjoy home crowd support and pull off an upset.

As a measure to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, spectators are not allowed at competition venues for these September 23 to August 8 Olympic Games.

The Kenyan technical bench was boosted this year by the arrival of six specialist coaches from Brazil in a development partnership between the Kenya Volleyball Federation and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

With Kenyan veteran Paul Bitok an understudy, the Brazilians are led by head coach Luizomar de Moura and include Jefferson Arosti (assistant coach), Marcelo Vitorino de Souza (strength and conditioning trainer) and team manager Roberto "Beto" Opice Neto.

Bitok believes the beefed-up technical bench has worked in Kenya's favour and that, through technology, they have critically assessed the Japanese.

"We have watched some of their matches especially when they played in Italy two months ago. We have analysed their statistics and videos of these three teams," Bitok says.

"We are also closely analysing how Japan plays and the positions they are getting more points for us to come up with ways to block them."

He is also wary of the loopholes in the Kenyan team, mainly the service reception that the coaching pool has been working on at the pre-Games training camp in Kurume.

"We are working on our weaknesses. We always have a problem with reception, but I think we have covered these areas," he assured.

"With the help of these Brazilian coaches, we are using statistics even during matches.

"We have someone, who advises us on what to do and, which areas of weakness we can exploit on the other side of the opponent."

Bitok maintains that the Kurume camp was of great benefit to the team.

"It is the first time we have trained for four months and even having 15 days of training outside Kenya.

"We are ready and we hope what we have been doing with the team will give us results. I think the players are motivated to be here at the Olympics.

"We are excited to play the first match. We want to win matches. We want to be in the second round. The girls are in good spirit especially now that everything has been offered by the government.

"We were given good accommodation, good facilities, good uniforms and also allowances were paid in time. We didn't have problems."

Squad

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim, Noel Murambi,Pamela Jepkirui, Leonida Kasaya;

Middle blockers: Edith Mukuvilani, Lorine Chebet ,Gladys Ekaru;

Opposites: Sharon Chepchumba, Emmaculate Chemtai;

Setters: Jane Wacu, Joy Lusenaka;

Libero: Agripna Kundu