Kenyan Boxer Ongare Knocked Out of Olympics

Tokyo — Kenyan boxer Christine Ongare's Olympics dream is over after she was eliminated by Philippines boxer Irish Magno in their women's flyweight (48-51kg) division round 32 clash at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo Sunday morning.

All judges gave the bout to Magno, 5-0, for a unanimous decision win. It was heartbreak for the 27-year-old Ongare, who was making her debut at the Olympics.

On Saturday, Kenya's Nick "Commander" Okoth lost to Mongolian Tsendbaater Erdenebat in a round of 32 bout at the at the Kokugikan Arena.

The Mongolian won by a split decision of 3-2, after wining the first and the third sets 3-2, while Okoth edged him in the second round, also 3-2.

Kenya's two other boxers - heavyweight Elly Ajowi (81-91) and welterweight (64-69kg) Elizabeth Akinyi - have both received byes to the next round.

They face against Cuba's Julio la Cruz and Alcinda Helena Panguana of Mozambique, respectively.

Ajowi will fight the Cuban on Tuesday from 6.36pm (12.36pm Kenyan time), while Akinyi's bout is from 8.12pm (2.12pm), also on Tuesday.