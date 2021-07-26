Kenya: Malkia Strikers Go Down Fighting Against Japan in Olympics Opener

25 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Kenya Sunday began their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games campaign with a 0-3 (15-25, 11-25, 23-25) loss at the hands of hosts Japan.

Malkia Strikers will draw positives from the third set where they went toe to toe with Japan as their star player Sharon Chepchumba emerged top scorer with 18 points.

Japan's Ai Kurogo and Mayu Ishikawa scored 13 points apiece.

Under the guidance of a new-look technical bench led by Brazilian Luizomar De Moura, Kenya fielded a familiar first six of Mercy Moim, Leonida Kasaya, Edith Wisa, Jane Wacu, Gladys Ekaru, and Chepchumba with Aggripina Kundu taking charge of the libero duties.

Ishikawa was impressive for Japan as they raced to a 8-6 lead at the first technical timeout, 16-11 at the second before winning the set at 25-15.

Coach Moura kept faith in his starting six for the second set but there was no stopping the Japanese who led 8-3 at the first technical timeout, 16-9 at the second and comfortably clinched the set at 25-11.

Lorine Chebet replaced Ekaru in the third set and the change sparked Kenya back to life as they pushed Kumi Nakada's charges all the way.

Japan led 8-6 at the first technical timeout before Kenya cut their lead to only one point at the second interval 16-15. Despite Kenya leading 23-21, individual mistakes from Wacu, Kasaya and Chepchumba gifted Japan the set at 25-23.

Kenya next play South Korea on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X