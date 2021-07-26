Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Exceed 197,000 as Death Toll Hits 3,865

Kenya on Sunday announced a Covid-19 positivity rate of 12.2 percent, down from the record 13.9 percent reported on Saturday, after recording 664 new infections.

The new patients were found after analysis of 5,432 samples tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number tested since last March to 2,093,014.

The number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 197,409, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said.

Of the new patients, 633 were Kenyans and 31 foreigners, 378 male and 286 female, the youngest being three months old and the oldest 98.

In terms of case distribution by county, Nairobi recorded the most - 280 - and was followed by Kiambu with 82, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 66 each, Nyeri 46, Mombasa 26, Nakuru 17, Nandi 13 and Machakos 10.

Murang'a reported nine new infections, Kajiado six, Busia and Siaya five each, Kisumu four, Emb, Kitui, Laikipia, Garissa and Nyandarua three each, Kakamega, Kericho, Meru, and Taita Taveta two each, and Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Kisii, Bomet and Elgeyo Marakwet one each.

CS Kagwe further announced that the death toll had increased by 16 to 3,865 but explained that only one occurred over the past 24 hours. The rest were late death reports confirmed after the audit of facility records in July.

He also said that another 201 patients had recovered from the disease, 143 of them under home-based care and 58 in hospital, raising the count to 185,808.

170 in ICU

By Sunday, CS Kagwe said, 1,281 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 3,683 were being treated at home.

Of those in hospital, 170 were under intensive care, 35 of them on ventilator support, 84 on supplemental oxygen and 51 under observation.

Another 366 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 321 of then in general wards and 45 in high dependency units.

Regarding vaccination, CS Kagwe said 1,672,687 doses had been administered across the country by Sunday - 1,047,355 first doses and 625,332 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 59.7 percent, with the majority of recipients being male (55 percent), whereas the proportion of fully vaccinated adults was 2.3 percent.

Among those who had received their second doses were 194,891 people aged 58 years and above, 110,950 health workers, 89,557 teachers, 49,658 security officers and 180,276 ungrouped individuals.

Africa summary

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 6,415,413 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 162,875 while 5,630,564 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa at 2,356,049 while the northern African country Morocco reported 569,668 cases as of Saturday, it was noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.