Nigeria: NCPC Boss Urges Good Conduct of Nigerian Pilgrims in Jordan

25 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The first batch of 2020 pilgrims were led by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

Yakubu Pam, the executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has advised Nigerian pilgrims to conduct themselves properly while performing pilgrimage.

Mr Pam said this while addressing the first batch of 2020 pilgrims shortly after they arrived Amman, Kingdom of Jordan on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement by Celestine Toruka of the Media and Publicity Department of the commission, issued on Sunday in Jos.

Mr Pam urged the pilgrims to desist from acts that could tarnish the image of the commission and the country in general.

"While we are on pilgrimage, I wish to call on all to show who Christ is in our conduct.

"Shun any act that will embarrass the commission, Nigeria and even the host country," he advised.

Mr Pam commended the Jordanian government for the reception accorded the Nigerian delegation on arrival.

The executive secretary added that the pilgrimage to Jordan would help to strengthen bilateral relations between it and Nigeria.

He enjoined the pilgrims to see their Pilgrimage to Jordan as a revival that would turn their spiritual life around.

He also advised them to use the exercise to fervently pray for themselves as well as the nation and stressed that "we are here to pray not on tourism."

He urged the pilgrims to cooperate with their guides to ensure a hitch free exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that first batch of 2020 pilgrims were led by the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle. (NAN)

