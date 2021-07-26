Nigeria: Troops Nab 'Police Sergeant' With Ammunition, Grenade in Borno

25 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military have arrested a suspect, Ebenezer Ojeh, who claimed to be a Police Sergeant with ammunition and a grenade in Borno state.

It was gathered that the suspect was intercepted at a check-point by the troops of 154 Task Force Battalion Ngamdu led by Acting Commander Major D.Y Chiwar along Maiduguri- Damaturu road,

An Intelligence source disclosed that "The Ebenezer Ojeh was intercepted at a checkpoint due to his suspicious behaviour after he had boarded a Borno Express commercial going to Abuja.

"After searching his bags, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm Special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered.

"During interrogation by the troops, Ojeh claimed he a was personnel of the Police Unit of Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT), from the Mobile Police Force 19-unit, River State.

"Even though the uniform and tags in his possession bear One Sergent Ebenezer Ojeh with ID No 456647, we are yet to confirm his true identity and his mission in Borno since he claimed to work in Rivers State"

