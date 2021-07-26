Cameroon: Media - Chebonkeng Calls for Professionalism

he President of the National Communication Council ends a maiden tour to some media houses in Yaounde today July 23, 2021.

The President of the National Communication Council (NCC), Joseph Chebonkeng Kalabubse has called on journalists to be professional in carrying out their duties. The microphone and pen can be transformed into time bombs, if not properly used, he said during a maiden tour of some media houses in the city of Yaounde.

The visit which began yesterday July 22 will take Joseph Chebonkeng and his team to some nine public and private media houses amongst which are "Le Jour", "Quotidien Emergence", "RIS Radio" and the "Guardian Post". The visit will end today at CAM 10 TV and other media houses. The visit began at the Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV), where the General Manager, Charles Ndongo welcomed him amidst all conviviality, a news organ he retired from, barely a year ago, before being appointed as President of NCC. "Welcome to your home", Charles Ndongo told Joseph Chebonkeng, whom he fondly called Joe. The CRTV GM said he was glad and proud to receive him in his new capacity. "I appreciate your bravery and professionalism during your time as a journalist at CRTV, he told Joe. While presenting CRTV to the President of NCC, Charles Ndongo said the priority of CRTV reporters is to showcase, explain and evaluate public actions to the benefit of the population, 24/24 on three TV channels, 18 stations and four digital platforms, CRTV is always working to remain the "media for reference." In response, the NCC Boss, congratulated the CRTV management and staff for keeping the flag high in trying to feed the population with important news slots and documentaries. He also saluted the culture of non-violence in the media platform. Despite all the provocations, he said CRTV staff have remained calm trying to broadcast just what is needed as information to the public. "Please continue to accompany us because we are in a dangerous field, where everybody thinks they are the best no matter how local that person might be," the NCC President told CRTV management.

Joseph Chebonkeng continued with the same message of professionalism and respect for media ethics to "Le Jour" newspaper, where he was received by the Publisher, Hamam Mana. At every stop, Mr Chebonkeng called on journalists to respect the deontology of the profession especially at a time when citizen journalism has come to distort what journalism is all about. This is because citizen journalism picks information from everywhere and disseminates without verification .