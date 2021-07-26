Malawi President Chakwera Off to London for Global Education Summit

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has this evening departed the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) for the United Kingdom where he is expected to participate in this year's Global Education Summit.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, are scheduled to co-host the landmark Global Education Summit to take place in London.

Speaking to journalists before his departure at KIA this evening, Chakwera said the summit will help to address challenges African children are going through in as far as attaining education is concerned.

The meeting is a springboard in revamping education sector since the Covid-19 outbreak, which has affected negatively affected the sector.

African Heads of States and governments are expected to make a call to world leaders to invest more in getting children into school and build back better from coronavirus.

The 2021 summit will raise funds for the Global Partnership for Education, with a call to action to raise at least US$5 billion over five years for education in the world's most vulnerable countries such as Malawi.

UK and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit to lead global action to educate every child. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been championing girls' education as the key to preventing exploitation and unlocking potential around the world, and the UK is the top donor to the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

The summit will also raise funds for GPE's vital work in developing countries, helping to get children into school, lift communities out of poverty and prevent girls being forced into child marriage.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was once quoted by the media as saying; "Since coronavirus struck, the number of children out of school around the world soared past 1.3 billion. It is a toll of wasted potential and missed opportunity that is a tragedy not just for those children, but also for each one of us. Education unlocks doors to opportunity and prosperity. It offers girls a ticket out of poverty and exploitation to chart their own futures."