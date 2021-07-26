Algeria: 61.17 Percent Success Rate At Baccalaureate Exam 2021, Admission Average At 9.5/20

The success rate at the baccalaureate examination 2021 hit 61.17% and the admission average is set at 9.5/20 because of health and psychological considerations related to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), announced Thursday Minister of National Education Abdelhakim Belabed.

The baccalaureate is "the only national examination in which admission or reclassification depends on the average without including the average obtained during the school year. We decided that any candidate with an average equal to or higher than 9.5/20 is successful," said Belabed at a press conference on the final results of the baccalaureate exam 2021.

Calling the results obtained this year "very good" compared to the previous session, Belabed said "this decision resulted in a 5.9% increase in the national success rate."

The minister also welcomed the "strict" measures taken by the state to cope with the pandemic through an effective and controllable health protocol.