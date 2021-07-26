Algeria: 61.17 Percent Success Rate At Baccalaureate Exam 2021, Admission Average At 9.5/20

22 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The success rate at the baccalaureate examination 2021 hit 61.17% and the admission average is set at 9.5/20 because of health and psychological considerations related to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), announced Thursday Minister of National Education Abdelhakim Belabed.

The baccalaureate is "the only national examination in which admission or reclassification depends on the average without including the average obtained during the school year. We decided that any candidate with an average equal to or higher than 9.5/20 is successful," said Belabed at a press conference on the final results of the baccalaureate exam 2021.

Calling the results obtained this year "very good" compared to the previous session, Belabed said "this decision resulted in a 5.9% increase in the national success rate."

The minister also welcomed the "strict" measures taken by the state to cope with the pandemic through an effective and controllable health protocol.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X