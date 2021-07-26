Uganda: Olympics 2020 - History Maker Nanziri At the Wrong End of Lopsided Result

Catherine Nanziri looked painfully out of sorts en route to clattering out of Tokyo 2020 at the round of 32 yesterday. The 21-year-old flyweight, who became the first female boxer from Uganda to compete at the Olympics, was bereft of ideas against an astute Japanese adversary.

Nanziri went into her bout against Tsukimi Namiki confident that her superior reach would make the jab a handy scoring weapon.

Namiki, 21, however used her ring craft to demonstrate - with such absurd ease - that a shorter reach fighter can outbox a longer reach fighter.

The pint-sized Japanese's masterclass showed just why boxing is a sweet science. She floated like a butterfly, and stung like a bee on the way to a unanimous decision win (5-0).

While Nanziri was so flat-footed to the point being glued to the canvas, Nakimi turned in an impressive work rate after staying light on her feet.

Bombers coach, Patrick Lihanda could be heard nervously urging Nanziri to "move" as Namiki produced some scintillating footwork.

Related

The Japanese landed a huge volume of punches whenever she came forward, and it came as no surprise that she comprehensively won all three rounds comprehensively.

Namiki will now face Brazil's Grazieli de Jesus in the round of 16 as Nanziri continues to lick her wounds.

Namiki (Red) vs. Nanziri (Blue) scorecard

Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Total

Judges Red | Blue Red | Blue Red | Blue Red | Blue

Judge 1 10 | 09 10 | 09 10 | 09 30 | 27

Judge 2 10 | 09 10 | 09 10 | 09 30 | 27

Judge 3 10 | 09 10 | 09 10 | 08 30 | 26

Judge 4 10 | 09 10 | 09 10 | 09 30 | 27

Judge 5 10 | 09 10 | 09 10 | 09 30 | 27