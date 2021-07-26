Rwanda Goes for More Testing Amid Lockdown

24 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Ange Iliza

The 10-day lockdown in Kigali has seen thousands of residents tested and treated as the government rolls out mass testing in areas with most Covid-19 prevalence.

The first mass testing carried out in the first two days of lockdown, July 17-18, reached 107,106 people in Kigali and had 3.7 percent of them on treatment. As the lockdown nears the end, the government is reconducting a second mass testing in Kigali to determine how effective the lockdown has been.

The second mass testing kicked off on Friday, July 23, targeting 40 cells with the highest positivity rate in Kigali-- over 5 percent. The exercise targets 15 percent of the adult population of targeted cells.

According to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, mass testing aims at determining the prevalence of Covid-19 in Rwanda. Both mass testing will give a before and after lockdown picture of the pandemic. The results will inform decision-making regarding guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

The lockdown that is expected to end on Monday, July 26, was imposed to curb Covid-19 infections that have been on rise since early June. The national toll reached 61,371 on Thursday. Around 60 percent of the infections are tied to the Delta Variant.

Throughout the lockdown, Rwanda has increased daily Covid-19 testing from an average of 5,000 tests to 8,000-22,000 tests per day mass testing excluded. Positivity rate during the lockdown ranged from 3-10 percent.

The number of recoveries has been consistently between 800 and 1,000 per day. 71 percent of the total toll have recovered so far. Active cases are 16,747 with 78 patients in critical condition. 704 people have died of the virus, as of Thursday, July 22, with 255 lives lost in July only.

Despite the lockdown and mass testing, the number of infections recorded daily remains persistently high. According to the Minister of Health, Daniel Ngamije, the lockdown was imposed as the last resort to curb infections. The minister said that the length of the lockdown will depend on how effective it will be.

The capital Kigali, districts of Burera, Kamonyi, Musanze, Nyagatare, Rubavu, Rwamagana, Rutsiro and Gicumbi with most Covid-19 infections have been under lockdown since July 17.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X