Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Southern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Four are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (1), Senafe (1), Emni-Haili (1), and Dekemhare (1); Southern Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (30), Northern Red Sea (15), and Central (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly 75 years old patient in the Southern Region passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,249 while the number of deaths increased to 33.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,491.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 July 2021