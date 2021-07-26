Eritrea: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Officially Opens

Asmara, 23 July 2021- Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially opens today, 23 July.

In this year's Olympics competition Eritrea will participate in three sports competitions including athletics, swimming, and cycling, and is fielding 13 athletes including five females.

According to the reporter from the Ministry of Information from Tokyo, the National Team that is coached by Samson Solomon includes Athletes Merhawi Kudus, Amanuel Gebrezghiabhier and Mosana Debesai will start its competition tomorrow, 24 July.

Athlete Mosana Debesai is making history for becoming the first black African cyclist to participate in the Olympics.

The remaining athletes that will participate in the track will depart tomorrow, 24 July, and those that will compete in marathon and 10 thousand meters on 30 July.