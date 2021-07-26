Eritrea: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Officially Opens

23 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 23 July 2021- Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially opens today, 23 July.

In this year's Olympics competition Eritrea will participate in three sports competitions including athletics, swimming, and cycling, and is fielding 13 athletes including five females.

According to the reporter from the Ministry of Information from Tokyo, the National Team that is coached by Samson Solomon includes Athletes Merhawi Kudus, Amanuel Gebrezghiabhier and Mosana Debesai will start its competition tomorrow, 24 July.

Athlete Mosana Debesai is making history for becoming the first black African cyclist to participate in the Olympics.

The remaining athletes that will participate in the track will depart tomorrow, 24 July, and those that will compete in marathon and 10 thousand meters on 30 July.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X