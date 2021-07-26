Nigeria: Army Arrests 'Policeman' With Ammunition, Grenade in Borno

26 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army's operation Hadin Kai have arrested a man who claims to be a police officer in possession of illegal ammunition.

The Cable said a military source, who made the disclosure, noted that the individual, who gave his name as Ebenezer Odeh, was intercepted at a checkpoint by troops from 154 Task Battalion, Ngamdu, along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway yesterday.

The Commander of the battalion, DY Chiwar, was said to have ordered Odeh's arrest, after noticing suspicious movement.

"The suspect with NPF No: 456647, boarded a Borno Express bus to Nigeria's capital, Abuja when they arrived at the checking point," the military source said.

"While the vehicle was waiting for its turn to be passed at the checking point, the suspect dropped from the bus and claimed he wanted to ease himself.

"This elicited suspicion from the commander, who directed troops to search the suspect's bag.

"On searching the bag, about 220 quantity rounds of 7.62mm special, 1× hand grenade, a dagger and other items were discovered."

When interrogated by the troops, the suspect was said to have claimed to be a member of the Police Special Weapons Tactical Team (SWAT) from the Mobile Police Force, 19 Unit, Rivers State.

Another military source told The Cable the suspect might be a fake policeman.

"He is not supposed to carry any arms. He is a suspect. No police is allowed to travel with a single bullet. And when he was stopped, he tried to run away before they intercepted him," the source said.

The suspect and items recovered have been handed over to the Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai for further investigation.

