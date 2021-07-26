Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi On the Anniversary of July 23 Revolution

Statement by H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the Anniversary of July 23 Revolution

In the Name of Allah, the Most Compassionate and the Most Merciful

Great and Honorable Egyptian People,

Every year, the 23rd of July evokes boasted memories of dignity and pride. The Egyptians have taken back the rule of their country after great struggle. Today is the anniversary of the glorious revolution that managed to change the reality of life on the land of Egypt and that has accomplished radical changes in all fields. It has succeeded in placing our country on the world political map and starting a new march of national action to achieve the hopes of the Egyptian people in bringing about qualitative political, economic and social transformations.

The impact of the glorious July Revolution extended beyond the borders of the region. Its echoes have reverberated all around the globe, offering inspiration and hope to the peoples who are struggling for their freedom. It has contributed to change the balance of power in the world to advance the interests of those struggling-for-freedom peoples and encourage the independence of their national decision.

In this national eternal memory, we gratefully remember the icon of this revolution, late President Mohamed Naguib who answered the call of national duty in an acute and key moment. We also pay tribute to its eternal leader "Gamal Abdel Nasser" who exerted all efforts to express the Egyptians' aspirations in a free homeland where social equity prevails.

This affirms that Egypt is rich with her loyal sons, generation after another, who always and forever deliver the nation's flag raised high, by God and by the determination and authenticity of this great people.

Great People of Egypt,

Time passes by, changing the nature of the challenges facing our country; from the July Revolution, the wars for the sake of the brothers' causes, restoring our land, and achieving peace, to contemporary challenges, especially countering terrorism, which has been besieged and impaired by the Armed Forces and the Police. The Egyptian people have always been on the level of those great responsibilities and have always been steadfastly promoting the values of national belonging and sacred allegiance to the homeland.

The current challenge that represents an utmost importance for all of us is changing Egypt's real life in all aspects. This can be done through serious working on achieving the comprehensive development by relying on accurate planning within the framework of a national full-fledged vision and strategy. The main goal of that vision is building a homeland that is strong and advanced in all fields. That vision started by implementing a national program for economic and social comprehensive reform. That program considered the low-income brackets and the most vulnerable categories, provided the suitable opportunity and atmosphere to encourage domestic and foreign investments and promoted the values and curricula of modern science in all aspects of our lives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I tell you with all sincerity that through the civilized identity of this great people and the deep awareness of a fixed and well-established fact that we are all partners in this country, therefore, we are responsible for achieving its progress and prosperity. I have been fully confident of our ability to achieve miracles; what we are pleased about and proud of is to make the present and future of Egypt of the same greatness and glory of its past. In order for every citizen in this country to find a decent space for himself and his children, inspired by the immortal spirit of the July Revolution, in which I say in its anniversary, "We are able to preserve the capabilities of the nation and the gains of its great people."

In conclusion, I extend my greetings to all of you once again on this glorious occasion. I wish you many happy returns, and dear Egypt be in safety and progress.

Always, Long Live Egypt... Long Live Egypt... Long Live Egypt

May Allah's Peace, Mercy and Blessings Be upon You