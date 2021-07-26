Egypt: PM - Egypt Adopts Exceptional Program to Achieve Infrastructure Boom

Egypt has adopted an exceptional program since 2015 to achieve an infrastructure boom, especially in road hubs, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Friday.

The Economist, in its commentary on the Egyptian economic situation in July, confirmed that the continued increase in the Egyptian government's spending on roads and infrastructure has a very big impact on economic growth and providing development opportunities in a different way in all fields because roads are the arteries of development for all countries in the world, he added during an inspection tour of development work in new axes and roads in Alexandria, in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The area from west of Alexandria to Salloum represents the real future to accommodate the largest population increase in Egypt, the premier said.

The 2052 urban development plan supposes this region, and its desert hinterland to absorb over a third of the population increase nationwide, he added.

Egypt has built 7,000 km of main new axes, in addition to raising the efficiency of 5,000 km of current highways, Madbouli revealed.

The reconstruction axis is one of the development axes of the northwestern coast within the framework of the development of Egypt in general, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said.

In the Delta Egypt project, the new delta area was set at 1.7 million feddans, he added.

With the new canals and drains network in the southern Mediterranean, the importance of the reconstruction axis and its extensions appears, because it will offer a future link to move all products from the new delta area to the main ports of export, such as Dekheila, Alexandria and Abu Qir, the prime minister said.

"We are creating a full network of development processes in the area," he added.