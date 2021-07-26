Zimbabwe: Makonde New Clinic to Serve 10 000 Families

26 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

MAKONDE Rural District Council (MRDC) has utilised devolution funds to transform a disused farm-house into a clinic that will address the health care needs of over 7 000 families in the area.

The clinic, Gandawasvika, is in Ward 13 and is expected to be operational by October.

It will also service about 3 000 families in Ward 4, which has two clinics.

Makonde RDC has so far used about $521 000 from its devolution share.

People have been walking close to 50km to access health care facilities in neighbouring wards.

Speaking during a monitoring and evaluation visit of the project recently, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, applauded the Gandawasvika community for supporting the construction of the clinic.

She also rallied other communities to work hand-in-glove with their councils to ensure the achievement of an empowered upper middle income status by 2030.

"I am happy that you (community) are working together with your council so that there are enough health care facilities in your ward," she said.

"Other communities should emulate this so that the President's Vision 2030 is achieved.

"I am told the clinic will service at least 7 000 families and this is going to be possible through the unity that you have displayed here.

"This is what the President is always saying."

At least five nurses, a nurse-aid, general hand and an environmental health technician will be part of the staff at the new clinic.

Accommodation for the staffers is being rehabilitated.

Makonde RDC chief executive officer Mr Paradzai Munyede pleaded with Government for the release the other batch of this year's devolution funds so that they pace up development projects that leave no one behind.

Mr Munyede said the district had 39 clinics, but are inadequate given the huge population.

He praised the Second Republic for operationalising devolution, which has potential to transform communities.

"As a council, we prioritise health care facilities and currently, we target to complete this clinic, Mpata Clinic in Mhangura Constituency and Magogi in Makonde Constituency this year," said Mr Munyede.

"Gandawasvika Clinic is under the 100-Day plan and we expect to have completed it by 30 September this year.

"Tenders for room loading including beds, desks and all that will be used have been done while electricity wiring and water piping now in place."

Makonde RDC deputy chairperson and Ward 13 Councillor, Cde Martha Paul-Mapfumo, said apart from addressing health care challenges, the clinic was also going to help fight Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from families chipping in with labour and raising $600 per family, area legislator, Cde Precious Chinhamo-Masango donated doors and a 5 000-litre water-tank while, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga pledged one-and-half tonnes of cement towards the successful completion of the clinic.

