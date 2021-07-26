Zimbabwe: Aston Villa Fans Against Selling Nakamba

Senior Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa fans have spoken against selling Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba after interests were reported from English Premiership football rivals, Everton and Crystal Palace.

Nakamba is said to be attracting attention from Everton and Crystal Palace, who are both under new managers, Rafa Benitez and Patrick Vieira.

The 27-year-old is currently the Aston Villa fans favourite following a strong finish last term. According to the Birmingham Live, Villa are reluctant to lose the 27-year-old and are certainly under no pressure to sell, but Everton and Palace are said to be ready to test their resolve this summer.

Making nine league starts, with 13 appearances overall, Nakamba was preferred over Brazilian Douglas Luiz for the final two games of the season, resulting in back-to-back wins over Spurs and Chelsea.

The Zimbabwean also played 90 minutes in Villa's home win over Arsenal and away triumph at Leeds. Nakamba looks to be Villa's go-to man in defensive midfield ahead of the new season. He has featured in both pre-season friendlies against Walsall and Stoke City and has been impressive.

"The Zimbabwean was Villa's best player in the first half; he looked really confident out there. Nakamba always showed for the ball and was really assured passing forwards to get Villa going. The midfielder mopped up well, as he always does, and - all in all - put in a really good showing," wrote Birmingham Live's Ashley Preece at the weekend.

Villa fans are not happy the Zimbabwean midfielder has been linked with a move away and have taken to their Facebook page and the BirminghamLive comments section to insist Nakamba should stay at Villa Park.

Here are some of the sentiments from the Villa fans:

Andy Howell: "This all depends on who we have coming in; we are light in this department for the next month or so. It does make me wonder about JWP -- that's all gone very quiet which makes me wonder."

Glen Curley: "I'd give Nakamba another season at Villa (and) with a decent run of games, I think he could be a useful player for Villa, we just need him sitting in front of the back 4."

Bigdollar Bruce: "Let him stay, we need him." William Rhodes: "We need to keep him, unless we are linked with a new Defensive Midfielder."

Ian McQuade: "No chance, we need him."

Ross Hadlington: "Agree with above. We don't really have any other bespoke defensive midfielder."

Northside: "Settled down well last season, I believe he's got the shirt at the start of next season. No way would I sell him."

claretnbluearmy1: "A very good player is Nakamba. Ok, he's not marvelous on the ball, but it's really important to have a player like him in your side if you're to be remotely successful. Regarding his distribution, I think he's actually better than he showed & think if he was given a proper say, 10 game run in the side his confidence would grow & we'd see what he's really capable of. A DO NOT SELL for me UTV."

Brumy: "Not top quality but puts a shift in a good honest player does what he's paid to do break up attacks distribution not brill personally I think he's the best we have in that position if the price was right would take it. Does his best can't ask anymore."

bigmozza80: "I honestly hope we keep Nakamba. He appeared to have turned it around in the second half of the season and was effective as a DM/holding midfielder. However, if either team pay us enough to get Sander Berge, I would see that as an upgrade and a savvy piece of business."

1982!!!!: "No chance! He has a big part to play this season. End of last showed us that."