Zimbabwe: OK Zim Buoyed By Sales Growth in Second Quarter

26 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Retail giant, OK Zimbabwe says the easing of Covid-19 regulations during the second quarter of 2021 sustained the Group's positive sales volume performance owing to increased aggregate demand across key product categories.

Beginning of the year, business activity fell drastically due to stringent lockdown measures to curb the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, around April the economy gradually improved as lockdown measures were relaxed.

In its three months to June trading update, OK Zim sales volume grew by 48 percent over the same corresponding period in 2020, attributed to- "a recovery from more stringent prior year Covid-19 restrictive regulations and the success of the OK Grand Challenge promotion," the company said.

The Group resumed its flagship OK Grand Challenge Promotion which had been temporarily suspended in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Volume performance was aided by a surge in aggregate demand across key product categories.

"Product supply remained stable on the back of improved availability of foreign exchange liquidity accessed through the auction system by our supply partners for both local and imported merchandise," said OK Zimbabwe.

Revenue for the quarter grew by 263 percent in historical terms and by 49 percent in inflation adjusted terms.

However, towards the end of the quarter, the country experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections and to combat the pandemic, the authorities have responded by further tightening the lockdown restrictions.

"Business trading hours has been reduced from an average of 11 hours to 7.5 hours per trading day. The general curtailment of mobility and economic activity impact disposable incomes and consumer spending," said the company.

The group anticipates improvements in business activity in the medium term riding on the accelerated national vaccination programme.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X