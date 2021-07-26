Namibia: Brave Cyclists Put Namibia On the Map

There were no medals, or even finishes, but Namibia caught the attention of the world after some brave performances by its cyclists as the Tokyo Olympic Games finally got under way over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tristan de Lange was pulled off about half way through the 234km men's race after falling too far behind, but he gave a brave performance, leading the peloton at a stage and even made a breakaway to try and catch the early leaders.

And yesterday, Vera Looser ensured that the world took notice of Namibia after a stunning early breakaway, immediately after the start of the 137km women's road race.

Looser and four other cyclists - Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria, Anna Plichta of Poland, Omer Shapira of Israel and Carla Oberholzer of South Africa - stepped up the tempo as they gradually pulled away from the peloton, and with 100km to go they had already built up a lead of more than seven minutes.

Looser, however, could not maintain the relentless pace and started dropping back from the leading group after 41km, before being caught by the peloton 30km later.

Looser battled on bravely, but was eventually pulled off by the broom wagon with 57km remaining, after falling too far behind the leaders.

Despite both cyclists not being able to finish their races, the president of the Namibia Cycling Federation, Axel Theissen said they had made their country proud.

"For Namibia as a country and for our sport which is relatively young - the cycling federation is only 35 years old - the performances that both Vera and Tristan delivered over the weekend were really outstanding.

"The fact that they were brave enough to tackle a breakaway and be in the leading bunch and show the world at large that road cycling in Namibia does exist, is of great benefit to us as well as for Namibia as a whole. If you realise how important tourism is for our country and how many people are watching the Olympic Games, then what these two riders have achieved cannot be overemphasised," he said.

Looser said the conditions were very hot.

"We had a nice breakaway going, but when we came to the start of the long climb I was struggling with the heat big time. My legs were really good, but my heart rate wasn't going down anymore and the water also didn't help to cool me down.

"I should have stayed with the leading group a little bit longer, just to get over that little climb, because after that it went a bit downhill and flat, but I didn't know that, so I dropped them and kept at my own pace, but even then my heart rate didn't go down because of the heat, it was so hot.

Looser said she was happy with her performance, despite being pulled off.

"I got pulled off after about 80km and sat in the broom wagon with quite a few other riders We watched the finish on an iPad which was quite nice, we had a good spirit going there and that was basically my race. But I'm happy that I managed to get into the break and got some TV time, because I knew from the beginning it would be hard to finish the race with these riders and the race profile which didn't suit me," she said.

De Lange, meanwhile, said he was happy with his performance.

"I'm very happy with how things went, to put Namibia on the map like that is always something for the books and to be able to do it on my Olympics debut is something that I'll always remember.

"I only had a week to prepare mentally, but luckily I was in good shape and when I received a phone call to represent Namibia I jumped at the chance," he said.

"With regards to the race, I think the fact that everything was so short and new to me took the pressure off me because it was a totally new experience. That's what I had in mind when I went to the front of the peloton, so I just found my own pace and from there I had three or four motorbikes around me and cameramen and also the race commissaires showing me the timing gaps and I realised I'm in it now, there's no going back.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"From there on I rode with a smile on my face and once the group caught me I just didn't have the legs anymore to be able to hold that pace. I would have liked to have gone further, but I'm still super happy with how things went and I'll be wearing the Namibian flag very proudly coming home again,"he said.

Namibian rower Maike Diekmann, meanwhile, qualified for the C and D semifinals after coming fifth in her quarterfinal heat yesterday. Emma Twigg of New Zealand won the race in seven minutes 54,96 seconds, followed by Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland, 7,14 seconds behind, while Nazanin Malaei of Iran came third, 12,36 seconds behind.

Kenia Lechuga of Mexico came fourth, 14,33 seconds behind, while Diekmann came fifth in 8:21,69, which was 26,73 seconds behind the winner.

The top three rowers qualified for the A and B semifinals, while the fourth to sixth positions qualified for the C/D semifinals on Thursday to compete for a 13th to 24th place ranking.