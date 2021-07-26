Ethiopia: News - Federal Prosecutors Bring Terrorism Charges Against Senior Members of TPLF

Pixabay
(file image)
23 July 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Federal Prosecutors have today charged 62 people in the case file of Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), Chairman and Executive Committee (EC) member of the Tigray People's Liberation front (TPLF). The file includes Executive Committee, and Cabinet members of the regional state government, which was ousted by the federal government and subsequently replaced by an Interim Administration in December 2020.

The prosecutors filed the charges through the office of Federal High Court, Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench, the lawyers told Addis Standard and complained that they were not notified of the prosecutors move. The prosecutor was given Two weeks to establish charges following the completion of prosecutors witness hearing against the defendants in Abreha Tekeste's file.

The remaining defendants also include defendants on Abreham Deta's file such as TPLF veteran and founder Sibhat Nega, former Tigray state president Abay Woldu, former speaker of the House of Federation Keria Ibrahim, former finance minister Abraham Tekeste (PhD), former MP and state Minister for Transport, Mulu Gebre-Egziabher, Spokesperson Getachew Reda as well as senior former TPLF officials Kidusan Nega, and Ambassador Abadi Zemo

The prosecutor explained to the court in writing that it has compiled documentary evidence against several ranking members of the TPLF including ,members of the executive and central committee members as well as ex members of the TPLF which was designated as a terrorist group by the House of People's Representatives (HoPR). The prosecutor accused the defendants of organizing, joining and serving as an advisory as well as providing logistic, strategic and material support to the 'Tigray military command'. Twenty of the defendants on the file are under custody where the remaining were charged in their absence.

The defense team also told Addis Standard that their clients will subsequently receive court orders and be brought to court on August 02, 2021 to hear their charges. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X