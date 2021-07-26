Gambia: APRC Dismisses Claims Yahya Jammeh Disagrees With Ongoing Talks of a Possible Alliance With NPP

23 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Ousman Rambo Jatta, the 1st Deputy Party leader of Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), said his party was dismissing claims by some party loyalists that former President Yahya Jammeh, disagreed with ongoing talks of a possible APRC-NPP coalition for the December 2021 presidential election.

"I wish to make it clear to all Gambians and non-Gambians in the country and abroad that the allegation that is circulating indicating that the former President Yahya Jammeh disagrees with the ongoing talks of a possible APRC-NPP coalition for the December 2021 presidential election is completely false," he said.

He continued: "The former President Yahya Jammeh has never spoken to anyone or gave any directive to anybody to dissuade members of the APRC party from forming a coalition with any party or with the National People's Party."

The APRC 1st Deputy Party leader made these statements in a presser issued on 22nd July 2021.

Jatta added all they could confirm to Gambians was that the former President was in support of their executive and their political efforts to help the party move forward and restore his (Jammeh) legacy as a great former President, who deserves the respect due to him.

"The Interim Party Leader, Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta, wishes to inform all concerned parties that any message or directive purportedly meant for public consumption, publication, or implementation from former President Yahya Jammeh without the Interim leader's approval or that of a key member of the executive should be at best treated with caution and won't disregard as fabrication. All directives or instructions from Babili Manna (Yahya Jammeh) have always been sent to Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta and his principal executive members."

