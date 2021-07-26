Egypt: Sisi - New Corridors to Accommodate Traffic Movement for Coming 20 Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Friday that new corridors that are currently being established should help accommodate traffic movement for the coming 20 years.

During his inspection of a number of road projects implemented in Alexandria as part of a "Together We Build Future" initiative, Sisi noted that the total cost of a new corridor in this Mediterranean city alone exceeds EGP 150 billion.

Sisi explained that the 35 kilometer-corridor is being implemented on hard soil, pointing to many engineering measures and executive steps taken to guarantee minimal damage to the road in the long term.

The president underlined that the corridor has been widened to be nine lanes instead of three.

No one was able to achieve such a boom over the past 100 years, Sisi said.

These projects are aimed to change the situation on the ground in Alexandria, he added.

"We need consensus and common understanding to bring things back to its origin," he further added.

It is necessary to transform from a state whose people act without planning, to an organized state that has a clear vision, Sisi said.

It is necessary for the state to control the fish farms, he added.

The Transport Ministry has received more financial allocations over the past years compared to other ministries, Sisi said.

The cost of constructing these roads is very huge, but we will start work now to end the problems of the area, he added.

MENA