Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Presses Ahead With Economic Reforms - Mohadi

26 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mashonaland West Bureau

Zanu PF's economic revival process will not be deterred by economic saboteurs as the party is people-centred and will strive to ensure peoples' lives are transformed, the party's Vice President and Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, has said.

Addressing the media last week after meeting with Mashonaland West Province's party leadership during his third leg of visiting provinces, Cde Mohadi likened economic saboteurs to jackals barking at moonlight.

"If you have grown up in rural areas, there is a time in the evening when the moon rises and when it rises, it is usually yellow or amber and jackals start to bark, but that will never stop the moon from its cause of lighting up," he said.

"So, nothing is going to derail the ruling party."

Cde Mohadi has already interfaced with leaders from Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central provinces in the last two weeks.

In Mashonaland West, Cde Mohadi was accompanied by Politburo members who included Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, Cde Douglas Mahiya, Cde Omega Hungwe, Cde Edna Madzongwe, Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi and acting Youth League deputy secretary Cde Tendai Chirau.

He said he was moving around the country to establish the concerns of the people and how the ruling party can possibly assist.

Said Cde Mohadi: "During this meeting, there were a number of issues that were raised, including that of growing the party and fostering unity within the party.

"We also looked at what the Government has done so far in terms of development within this province. Resident Minister (Mary) Mliswa briefed us on what the Government was doing in terms of infrastructure development and their efforts in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic as it seems as if Mashonaland West is amongst the provinces that were most hit by the Delta variant."

Cde Mohadi said the party was working on galvanising support ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

"Our DCCs (District Coordinating Committees) have highlighted that there is good synergy between the DCC and Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) leadership, which means things are going on well," he said.

