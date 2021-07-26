Malawi: Wanderers Cruises to Quarter Finals After Whipping Chitipa 4-0 in FDH Bank Cup

26 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Gladys Chingaipe

Marauding Mighty Wanderers FC were on rampage as they welcomed their club's President, Dr Thom Mpinganjira in grand style with a sweet victory as they walloped Chitipa United 4-0 to book a quarter final place in the FDH Bank Cup on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Lali Lubani boys scored four goals courtesy of Peter Wadabwa, while a hat trick was enough for Vincent Nyanguru to show the Chitipa boys an exit-door in the FDH Bank to deny them any chance to withdraw money.

From the first whistle, the Nomads were intentional to carry the day home and showed seriousness as they kept the visitors on a tight rope, especially from the wings, where Francis Mulimbika and Stanley Sanudi were overlapping to supply good crosses inside the box.

In the midfield, the combination of Rafiq Namwera and Alfred Manyozo Jnr was a thorn in the visitors' flesh as Isaac Kaliati and Vitumbiko Kumwenda also tormented the Chitipa boys.

Upfront, Chitipa through the likes of Mathews Sibale tried to secure a goal but Lucky Malata and Yunusu Sherif stood firm and denied them a chance to convert home.

In other matches in the same cup, Wanderers Reserve conceded a late goal against Ekwenden Hammers in a game that was played at Mzuzu Stadium.

Former Wanderers defender, Harry Nyirenda was responsible in inflicting pain to the young Nomads in the 85th minute.

In the capital, Lilongwe, the Bankers, Silver Strikers clipped Moyale Barracks 2-0.

