Liberia: UL President to Deliver 26 Day Oration

The government of Liberia has named Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson Jr, President of the University of Liberia as the orator for this year's July 26 celebration.

The pronouncement of Dr. Nelson comes four days to the official celebration of the Country's 174th Independence with no time for the public to checkmate the orator as done in previous years.

Usually, the President of Liberia would announce the name of the orator week or more to the official commemoration of the Independence Day celebration, but this was never the case.

Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson Jr, is the President of the University of Liberia. He served as vice president and Dean of students of UL for many years and had spoken on many occasions.

Prior to his preferment as President of the state run institution, Dr. Nelson was a professor and chaired the Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies in Liberia College.

Outlining the programs and protocols that will be carried out in observance of this year's 174th celebration, Jarvis Witherspoon said this year Independence will be very low key without the gathering of people due to COVID-19 pandemic and in consideration of all health protocols.

The celebration which is expected to be held under the theme: "Together we are stronger fighting COVID-19 and achieving Development, peace, human rights, justice and prosperity for all" will be observed in camera void of all 'in persons' gathering.

Witherspoon said, "During the official program on July 26, 2021, there will be no in-person gathering, but there will be an official program carryout which is going to be pre-recorded and aired on the national radio and same will be relay on various radio stations across the country."

"Friday, July 23, 2021, there will be thanksgiving intercessory prayer at all mosque across the country and we are asking all clergy, Muslims and people of the Islamic faith to offer as usual intercessory prayers and thanksgiving for the nation as we celebrate our Independence while observing all the health protocols."

Similar intercessory prays will be offer on Sunday, July 25, 2021at various churches and places of worship.

He admonished all Liberians to remain at their various homes and avoid hug gathering as they observed the celebration. Witherspoon furthered that the Japanese Highway (Somalia Drive) road will be delegated later during the afternoon hours of July 26, 2021 with the President and few 'relevant' officials of Government alone with the Japanese Ambassador to officially open the road.