Liberia: Court Orders Legislature to Settle Rep. Kolubah

23 July 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The House of Representative has been mandated by Chamber Justice of the Supreme Court to settle all salaries and benefits due District #10 Representative, Yeke Y. Kolubah.

Associate Justice Joseph Nagbe during a conference on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, instructed the legal counsel of the plenary of the house of Representative to pay the district ten lawmaker salaries and benefits as of the day of his suspension by that August body to date.

Recently, the Presiding Justice In-Chambers cited the leadership of the House of Representatives to a conference following a Writ of Prohibition filed by District ten Lawmaker, Yekeh Kolubah.

Justice Nagbe's citation comes after the Montserrado County Lawmaker threatened to drag to court the entire leadership of the House of Representatives if he was prevented from attending Special Session of that body.

The Justice's citation says, "By directive of His Honor Joseph N. Nagbe, Associate Justice Presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the hour of 2:00 pm in connection to the above captioned case."

It also reads, "You are hereby ordered to stay all further proceedings and or/actions in the matter, pending the outcome of the conference."

House of Representatives on July 20, 2021, with immediate effect lifted the suspension for 16-meeting days.

Kolubah was suspended by the plenary of the House of Representatives with twenty-four votes in favor and seven against his suspension.

Rep. Kolubah said, he was not excluded from attending special plenary sessions in accordance with their rules.

He accused his colleagues of reading their rules upside down and not comprehensively analyzing the issues.

As the result, he ran to the Supreme Court to challenge the decision by praying for a writ of prohibition, but the Justice In-Chamber declined from issuing the writ with a mandate to that august body.

Justice Nagbe reserved not to issue the writ as prayed for, but rather instructed that all salaries and benefits be restored to the lawmaker as of the time of the alleged illegal suspension.

