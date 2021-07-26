South Africa: Free State Public Warned of Imposter Electricians

26 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Employment and Labour has urged the public in the Free State to be on the lookout for people posing as electricians.

The department said it has opened a criminal case against an individual who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

The matter was brought to the attention of department Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors when a home owner complained of sub-standard electrical installation done by the accused at his new house.

"The alleged imposter also issued a Certificate of Compliance for electrical installation to confirm that the installation is safe and compliant with standards, although it was not.

"Subsequent to this complaint, the department undertook an investigation into the allegations, and discovered that the accused had a fraudulent electrical contractor's registration certificate and a wireman's licence."

The department said it is only mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractors, in terms of Regulation 6 of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009.

Regulation 6 provides that "no person may do electrical installation work as an electrical contractor, unless that person has been registered as an electrical contractor in terms of these Regulations".

The accused was never issued with a letter of registration by the department.

Home, building and business owners are therefore urged to ensure that they only appoint competent and legally registered electrical contractors to work on their electrical installations, as this will ensure the safety of occupants.

To verify the authenticity of any electrical contractor's letter of registration, or to lodge an electrical complaint, members of the public in the Free State can contact the Department of Employment and Labour on 051 505 6371/6200.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X