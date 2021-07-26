South Africa's Schoenmaker Upstages Favourites and Sets Record in 100m Breaststroke Heats

analysis

Tokyo — South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker was the talk of the swimming pool after she set an Olympic record of 1:04.82 in her heat of the women's 100m breaststroke on Sunday.

All week Tatjana Schoenmaker had been trying to make the world believe that "what would be, would be". She was playing down the fact that she was favourite for the women's 200m breaststroke gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

She was prepared to tell the world that she was "happy" that the 100m breaststroke event would come before in the swimming schedule.

"I'm excited about the 100, because it allows me to get a feel of the water. It can help me break the ice a little ... I'm nervous and excited, I'm looking forward to the 200. The goal, though, is always to do well in both, but the 200 is my better event."

Schoenmaker also told the world that she'd "be happy" with whatever her fate is at these Games. "If I win a medal then I'd be very happy, but if I don't then I'll still be happy with the fact I got to experience the Olympic Games and gave it my best."

