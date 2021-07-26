South Africa: Woman of Courage - Eastern Cape's New Health Superintendent-General Rolene Wagner

analysis

It was not a job anybody really wanted. Taking over a bankrupt department, with billions in medico-legal claims and a dysfunctional administration in the middle of a pandemic. But Dr Rolene Wagner sees it as her biggest challenge yet -- and she's confident that she will succeed.

From next month the Eastern Cape Department of Health will have a new boss, who will have to sort out several major problems. The department is bankrupt. Its tertiary hospitals are hollowed-out shells of what they used to be. The province is in the grips of a third wave of Covid-19 cases and the Bhisho bureaucrats are holding on for dear life as the department sinks under the weight of years of mismanagement.

And yet the first female superintendent-general of the department, Dr Rolene Wagner, is upbeat.

It took the Eastern Cape government close to a year to recruit someone for the job that was vacated by Dr Thobile Mbengashe, who resigned before his contract ended after a disastrous Covid-19 response, mounting legal claims against the department, a top-heavy bureaucracy with many leadership positions at hospitals left vacant and the scandal of the medical scooters that were almost bought with Covid-19 money.

Finding...