Egypt: Sports Minister Congratulates Egyptian Handball Team After Defeating Portugal

24 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sports and Youth Minister Ashraf Sobhi congratulated the Egyptian handball Olympic team after winning Portugal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He also hailed the team's distinguished performance and the players' keenness to win their first game. He also hoped they will win the next matches.

The minister also wished success to all Egyptian athletes participating in the Olympics, noting that sports in Egypt are witnessing great development under the leadership of President Abdel Fatah El Sisi.

Sobhi, Head of the Egyptian Olympic Committee Hisham Hatab, President of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Hassan Mostafa, Egyptian Ambassador in Tokyo Ayman Kamel and other officials attended the match.

The 2020 Summer Olympics kicked off on Friday in Tokyo after a year delay.

Egypt has sent a team of 134 athletes from 23 sports federations to the Tokyo Olympics, its largest delegation ever to the Olympics.

