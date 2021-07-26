Egypt: Minister - Govt Keen On Maintaining Stability of Tax Policies Amid Reforms

24 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said Saturday 24/07/2021 that the government has been keen on maintaining the stability of tax policies amid the economic reforms, aimed at achieving fiscal consolidation.

Upgrading and digitizing the tax systems could spur investments and attract investors after easing the measures for the taxpayers, Maait said, referring to unprecedented reforms to the tax laws.

Tax revenues were expected to increase by 15 percent in the past fiscal year, without getting people to bear more burdens, he added.

