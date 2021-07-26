Egypt: Planning Ministry Releases Executive Summary of Egypt's 3rd VNR On SDGs

The Planning and Economic Development Ministry has issued the executive summary of Egypt's 3rd Voluntary National Review (VNR) on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala Saeed submitted the report during the meeting of the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), which was held from July 6 July 15, 2021.

Egypt is among 10 countries worldwide that is submitting its third VNR this year.

The report falls within the framework of the national sustainable development strategy "Egypt Vision 2030" - which was launched in 2016 - by adopting a participatory approach taking into account the environmental, economic and social aspects of sustainable development, Saeed pointed out in a press release on Saturday.

The minister noted that the national sustainable development strategy had to be updated to address a host of new challenges, including water scarcity, overpopulation, regional and international geopolitical developments and the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that development partners have been engaged in updating the national strategy in line with Africa's Agenda 2063 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN.

While the second VNR presented in 2018 marked the successful implementation of the economic stabilization and reform program, the third would share with the international community Egypt's strides to lay the foundations for more resilient economy and community capable of weathering adverse and unexpected shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report outlines the progress made to achieve the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, giving some special focus on following up the government performance in comparison with the perRank ( + / - )iod of the previous report.

Prominent among the points highlighted in this year's report is Egypt's commitment to an inclusive and participatory approach.

The identification of the issues as well as the content of the third VNR has involved a series of consultations with government entities, private sector and civil society representatives as well as development partners.